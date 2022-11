Not Available

A blind man awakes in what may be a forest. (What he touches or hears is in color; the rest of the world, when it is visible to us, is in black and white.) First he explores his surroundings. Then fear takes over, what he hears and touches and imagines, frightens him. He gathers his courage to assert himself, almost with bestial intensity. He realizes that people have gathered to watch him as a policeman tries to coax him out of danger.