2024

Blink Twice

  • Thriller
  • Romance

Director

Zoë Kravitz

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 23rd, 2024

Studio

This Is Important

When tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone's having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.

Cast

Naomi AckieFrida
Channing TatumSlater King
Alia Shawkat
Adria Arjona
Kyle MacLachlan
Simon RexCody

