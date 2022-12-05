Not Available

Blippi Season 3 is a DVD packed with educational videos for kids. Your child will learn with Blippi in the Season 3 DVD! The episodes on this DVD include: -Explore a Garbage Truck, The Garbage Truck Song, Explore an Excavator, The Excavator Song, Explore a Fruit Factory, Explore a Swather Tractor, The Tractor Song, Explore a Lawnmower, Explore a Jet Ski, The Police Car Song, The Dinosaur Song, The Tooth Brush Song, The Monster Truck Song, The Tortoise Song, The Shapes Song, The Colors Song.