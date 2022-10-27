1945

Blithe Spirit

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 2nd, 1945

Studio

Noel Coward-Cineguild

An English mystery novelist invites a medium over for dinner in the hopes of gathering enough material for his latest book, as well as exposing her as a charlatan. However, a series of incidents occur during the course of the evening, which result in a chain of supernatural events being set in motion which wreak havoc on his present marriage.

Cast

Constance CummingsRuth Condomine
Kay HammondElvira Condomine
Margaret RutherfordMadame Arcati
Hugh WakefieldDr. George Bradman
Joyce CareyViolet Bradman
Jacqueline ClarkeEdith

View Full Cast >

Images