Blithe Spirit

An English mystery novelist invites a medium over for dinner in the hopes of gathering enough material for his latest book, as well as exposing her as a charlatan. However, a series of incidents occur during the course of the evening, which result in a chain of supernatural events being set in motion which wreak havoc on his present marriage.
|Constance Cummings
|Ruth Condomine
|Kay Hammond
|Elvira Condomine
|Margaret Rutherford
|Madame Arcati
|Hugh Wakefield
|Dr. George Bradman
|Joyce Carey
|Violet Bradman
|Jacqueline Clarke
|Edith
View Full Cast >