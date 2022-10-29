1932

Blonde Venus

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 8th, 1932

Studio

Paramount

American chemist Ned Faraday marries a German entertainer and starts a family. However, he becomes poisoned with Radium and needs an expensive treatment in Germany to have any chance at being cured. Wife Helen returns to night club work to attempt to raise the money and becomes popular as the Blonde Venus. In an effort to get enough money sooner, she prostitutes herself to millionaire Nick Townsend.

Cast

Dickie MooreJohnny Faraday
Marlene DietrichHelen Faraday, aka Helen Jones
Cary GrantNick Townsend
Rita La Roy'Taxi Belle' Hooper
Gene MorganBen Smith
Robert Emmett O'ConnorDan O'Connor

