On a hunt for the Fountain of Youth, three teenagers in '80s Honduras buy drugs, harm nature and have magical encounters. Long silent jungle sequences, a meditation on Mayan Archaeology and a heavy TV teen vibe make Blondes in the Jungle at once an absurd comedy and a serious film about the possibility of spiritual growth in a world of instant gratification.
|Francisco Angones
|HRN Announcer (voice)
|Andre Frechette III
|Bret
|Trevor Hoff
|Armani Rivette
|Coogan Martin
|Mayan Jaguar God
|Travis Nutting
|Jerome
|Suzanne Li Puma
|Bujia Martinez (voice)
View Full Cast >