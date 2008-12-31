2008

Blondes in the Jungle

  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2008

Studio

Not Available

On a hunt for the Fountain of Youth, three teenagers in '80s Honduras buy drugs, harm nature and have magical encounters. Long silent jungle sequences, a meditation on Mayan Archaeology and a heavy TV teen vibe make Blondes in the Jungle at once an absurd comedy and a serious film about the possibility of spiritual growth in a world of instant gratification.

Cast

Francisco AngonesHRN Announcer (voice)
Andre Frechette IIIBret
Trevor HoffArmani Rivette
Coogan MartinMayan Jaguar God
Travis NuttingJerome
Suzanne Li PumaBujia Martinez (voice)

