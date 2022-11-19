Not Available

Blondie's Holiday

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Dagwood gets a raise due to a new contract with a bank manager. Blondie misunderstanding the amount of the raise pledges more than they can afford to Dagwood's high school reunion organizer who was also Dagwood's high school sweetheart. To make matters worse Dagwood becomes involved with a gang running a gambling establishment.

Cast

Penny SingletonBlondie Bumstead
Arthur LakeDagwood " Dag " Bumstead
Larry SimmsAlexander Bumstead
Marjorie Ann MutchieCookie Bumstead
Jerome CowanGeorge M. Radcliffe
Grant MitchellSamuel Breckenridge

