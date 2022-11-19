Blondie's Holiday

Dagwood gets a raise due to a new contract with a bank manager. Blondie misunderstanding the amount of the raise pledges more than they can afford to Dagwood's high school reunion organizer who was also Dagwood's high school sweetheart. To make matters worse Dagwood becomes involved with a gang running a gambling establishment.
|Penny Singleton
|Blondie Bumstead
|Arthur Lake
|Dagwood " Dag " Bumstead
|Larry Simms
|Alexander Bumstead
|Marjorie Ann Mutchie
|Cookie Bumstead
|Jerome Cowan
|George M. Radcliffe
|Grant Mitchell
|Samuel Breckenridge
View Full Cast >