Blood and Black Lace

Inspector Sylvester is assigned to investigate the violent murder of a fashion house model Isabella, by a masked assailant. As the investigation proceeds all of the house’s various sins, including corruption, abortions, blackmail and drug addiction, begin to come to light. It turns out that Isabella had kept a diary detailing these vices, and now almost every employee becomes nervous.
|Eva Bartok
|Contessa Cristina Como
|Thomas Reiner
|Inspector Silvester
|Dante DiPaolo
|Frank Sacalo
|Mary Arden
|Peggy Peyton
|Franco Ressel
|Marquis Richard Morell
|Luciano Pigozzi
|Cesar Losarre
