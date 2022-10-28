1965

Blood and Black Lace

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 5th, 1965

Studio

Emmepi Cinematografica

Inspector Sylvester is assigned to investigate the violent murder of a fashion house model Isabella, by a masked assailant. As the investigation proceeds all of the house’s various sins, including corruption, abortions, blackmail and drug addiction, begin to come to light. It turns out that Isabella had kept a diary detailing these vices, and now almost every employee becomes nervous.

Cast

Eva BartokContessa Cristina Como
Thomas ReinerInspector Silvester
Dante DiPaoloFrank Sacalo
Mary ArdenPeggy Peyton
Franco ResselMarquis Richard Morell
Luciano PigozziCesar Losarre

Images