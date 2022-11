Not Available

This two hour DVD release contains wild, bloody matches and brawls from Smoky Mountain Wrestling arena events between 1993 and 1995, most of which were never shown on television! Announcers like Les Thatcher, Dutch Mantell, Chip Kessler and more call the action live, with special match intros by Jim Cornette, and second audio track expert commentary by Cornette and the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer!