1972

Blood from the Mummy's Tomb

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 16th, 1972

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

Two Egyptologists, Professor Fuchs and Corbeck, are instrumental in unleashing unmitigated horror by bringing back to England the mummified body of Tara, the Egyptian Queen of Darkness. Fuchs’s daughter becomes involved in a series of macabre and terrifying incidents, powerless against the forces of darkness, directed by Corbeck, that are taking possession of her body and soul to fulfill the ancient prophesy that Queen Tara will be resurrected to continue her reign of unspeakable evil.

Cast

Andrew KeirProfessor Julian Fuchs
James VilliersCorbeck
Hugh BurdenGeoffrey Dandridge
George CoulourisProfessor Berrigan
Mark EdwardsTod Browning
Rosalie CrutchleyHelen Dickerson

