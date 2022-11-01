Blood of the Dragon

White Dragon must get a list with the names of rebel supporters to Prince Ma Tung, the leader of the rebellion. Trying to stop him in his mission is the evil Prime Minister, who naturally wants the list in order to crush his opposition. Adding another complication is the fact that Ma Tung wants to kill White Dragon in revenge for the humiliation Tung's father suffered in a duel against White Dragon years earlier.
|Lisa Chiao Chiao
|Miss Yen
|Jimmy Wang Yu
|Lung Ti / The White Dragon
