Not Available

Blood of the Dragon

  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Park Films

White Dragon must get a list with the names of rebel supporters to Prince Ma Tung, the leader of the rebellion. Trying to stop him in his mission is the evil Prime Minister, who naturally wants the list in order to crush his opposition. Adding another complication is the fact that Ma Tung wants to kill White Dragon in revenge for the humiliation Tung's father suffered in a duel against White Dragon years earlier.

Cast

Lisa Chiao ChiaoMiss Yen
Jimmy Wang YuLung Ti / The White Dragon

View Full Cast >

Images