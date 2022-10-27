Blood on the Moon

Mitchum plays drifter cowboy Jim Garry. After receiving a job-offer letter from smooth-talking Tate Riling (Preston), Garry rides into an Indian reservation and finds himself in the middle of a feud between cattle ranchers and homesteaders. What Garry doesn't realize is that Riling, the man he now works for, is crooked.
|Barbara Bel Geddes
|Amy Lufton
|Robert Preston
|Tate Riling
|Walter Brennan
|Kris Barden
|Phyllis Thaxter
|Carol Lufton
|Frank Faylen
|Jake Pindalest
|Tom Tully
|John Lufton
