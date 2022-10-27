1948

Blood on the Moon

  • Action
  • Western
  • Drama

Release Date

November 8th, 1948

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Mitchum plays drifter cowboy Jim Garry. After receiving a job-offer letter from smooth-talking Tate Riling (Preston), Garry rides into an Indian reservation and finds himself in the middle of a feud between cattle ranchers and homesteaders. What Garry doesn't realize is that Riling, the man he now works for, is crooked.

Cast

Barbara Bel GeddesAmy Lufton
Robert PrestonTate Riling
Walter BrennanKris Barden
Phyllis ThaxterCarol Lufton
Frank FaylenJake Pindalest
Tom TullyJohn Lufton

