Not Available

When a group of well-meaning archaeology students unearth an ancient jewel box in Southern California's Burbank mountains, they unleash a deadly curse that turns perfectly normal women into maniacal, bloodthirsty cannibals. Written and directed by Kirk Bowman, this hilariously campy horror flick -- purportedly based on a true story, if you can believe it -- will have you laughing one minute and screaming the next.