Bloodfist VIII

A former CIA agent lives a suburban life as a high school teacher with his teen son. When the agent is attacked by former allies because of knowledge he possesses and his son is kidnapped, he is forced back into the business and his son suddenly sees a side of his father that he never knew existed.
|John Patrick White
|Chris Cowan
|Jillian McWhirter
|Danielle Mendelsohn
|Warren Burton
|Michael Powell
|Donnie Hair
|Emeric Pressburger
|Richard Farrell
|Major
|John McHugh
|Detective Terry O'Leary
