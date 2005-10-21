2005

BloodRayne

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 21st, 2005

Studio

Boll KG

In eighteenth century Romania, Rayne, a dhampir (half-human, half-vampire), prone to fits of blind blood rage but saddled with a compunction for humans, strives to avenge her mother's rape by her father, Kagan, King of Vampires. Two vampire hunters, Sebastian and Vladimir, from the Brimstone Society persuade her to join their cause.

Cast

Kristanna LokenRayne
Ben KingsleyKagan
Michelle RodriguezKatarin
Michael MadsenVladimir
Matthew DavisSebastian
Will SandersonDomastir

