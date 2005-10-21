BloodRayne

In eighteenth century Romania, Rayne, a dhampir (half-human, half-vampire), prone to fits of blind blood rage but saddled with a compunction for humans, strives to avenge her mother's rape by her father, Kagan, King of Vampires. Two vampire hunters, Sebastian and Vladimir, from the Brimstone Society persuade her to join their cause.
|Kristanna Loken
|Rayne
|Ben Kingsley
|Kagan
|Michelle Rodriguez
|Katarin
|Michael Madsen
|Vladimir
|Matthew Davis
|Sebastian
|Will Sanderson
|Domastir
View Full Cast >