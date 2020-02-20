2020

Bloodshot

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 20th, 2020

Studio

Sony Pictures

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he's an unstoppable force -stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn't know what's real and what's not - but he's on a mission to find out.

Cast

Vin DieselRay Garrison / Bloodshot
Eiza GonzálezKT
Jóhannes Haukur JóhannessonNick Baris
Michael Sheen
Sam HeughanJimmy Dalton
Talulah RileyGina DeCarlo

View Full Cast >

Images

10 More Images