Bloodstained Butterfly

Prolific Italian filmmaker Duccio Tessari (La Morte Risale a Ieri Sera) returned to the giallo field with this first-rate detective thriller which begins with a French co-ed (Carole Andre) repeatedly stabbed in a park during a thunderstorm. The suspicion falls on sportscaster Alessandro Marchi (Giancarlo Sbargia).
|Giancarlo Sbragia
|Alessandro Marchi
|Ida Galli
|Maria Marchi
|Wendy D'Olive
|Sarah Marchi
|Günther Stoll
|Attorney Giulio Cordaro
|Carole André
|Françoise Pigaut
|Wolfgang Preiss
|The Prosecutor
