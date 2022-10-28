Not Available

Bloodstained Butterfly

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Filmes Cinematografica

Prolific Italian filmmaker Duccio Tessari (La Morte Risale a Ieri Sera) returned to the giallo field with this first-rate detective thriller which begins with a French co-ed (Carole Andre) repeatedly stabbed in a park during a thunderstorm. The suspicion falls on sportscaster Alessandro Marchi (Giancarlo Sbargia).

Cast

Giancarlo SbragiaAlessandro Marchi
Ida GalliMaria Marchi
Wendy D'OliveSarah Marchi
Günther StollAttorney Giulio Cordaro
Carole AndréFrançoise Pigaut
Wolfgang PreissThe Prosecutor

View Full Cast >

Images