1981

Bloody Birthday

  • Science Fiction
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 27th, 1981

Studio

Judica Productions

In 1970, three children are born at the height of a total eclipse. Due to the sun and moon blocking Saturn, which controls emotions, they have become heartless killers ten years later, and are able to escape detection because of their youthful and innocent facades. A boy and his teenage sister become endangered when they stumble onto the bloody truth.

Cast

Melinda CordellMrs. Brody
Julie BrownBeverly Brody
Susan StrasbergMiss Viola Davis
José FerrerDoctor
Joe PennyMr. Harding
Bert KramerSherriff James Brody

