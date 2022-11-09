Bloody Birthday

In 1970, three children are born at the height of a total eclipse. Due to the sun and moon blocking Saturn, which controls emotions, they have become heartless killers ten years later, and are able to escape detection because of their youthful and innocent facades. A boy and his teenage sister become endangered when they stumble onto the bloody truth.
|Melinda Cordell
|Mrs. Brody
|Julie Brown
|Beverly Brody
|Susan Strasberg
|Miss Viola Davis
|José Ferrer
|Doctor
|Joe Penny
|Mr. Harding
|Bert Kramer
|Sherriff James Brody
