Bloody Brothers

While visiting Shanghai, handsome young developer Hong meets the beautiful Kwun. Together they embark on a search for his friends from home, a brother and sister, who have become the targets of a ruthless gang leader, Keung. Now embroiled in a brutal criminal war with gambling and a seductive nightclub singer at the center, the innocents must fight to survive as the stakes rise to include their own lives!
|Dicky Cheung Wai-Kin
|Shiu Chi Hung
|Kent Cheng
|Yao Tai Chuan
|Tung Tung
|Yao Xiao Kun
|Yvonne Yung Hung
|Yue Li Chin
|William Ho Ka-Kui
|Chin Chiu Hwa
|Dick Wei
|Chiang Tung Ping
