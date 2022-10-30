Not Available

Bloody Territories

  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nikkatsu Corporation

A once-powerful yakuza clan disbands as a result of a police crackdown, but one small group refuses to bow to police pressure, and launches a campaign to take over Tokyo's drug, prostitution, and gambling rackets. Someone wants to stop them. Is it the police? Rival gang members? Or is it an entirely new group of hired killers who will stop at nothing to gain complete control of Tokyo's "bloody territories"?

Cast

Akira KobayashiYuuji Komatsu, Oonogi Clan senior member
Tadao NakamaruSeiichi Yatô, Oonogi Clan second-in-command
Yoshi KatôKôjirô Oonogi, Oonogi Clan boss
Bontarô MiakeShinsaku Fujioka, Sakura Syndicate chair
Kichijirô UedaTerashima, the loan shark
Takamaru SasakiGodô Yamanouchi, the mediator

View Full Cast >

Images