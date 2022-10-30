A once-powerful yakuza clan disbands as a result of a police crackdown, but one small group refuses to bow to police pressure, and launches a campaign to take over Tokyo's drug, prostitution, and gambling rackets. Someone wants to stop them. Is it the police? Rival gang members? Or is it an entirely new group of hired killers who will stop at nothing to gain complete control of Tokyo's "bloody territories"?
|Akira Kobayashi
|Yuuji Komatsu, Oonogi Clan senior member
|Tadao Nakamaru
|Seiichi Yatô, Oonogi Clan second-in-command
|Yoshi Katô
|Kôjirô Oonogi, Oonogi Clan boss
|Bontarô Miake
|Shinsaku Fujioka, Sakura Syndicate chair
|Kichijirô Ueda
|Terashima, the loan shark
|Takamaru Sasaki
|Godô Yamanouchi, the mediator
View Full Cast >