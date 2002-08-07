Blue Crush

Nothing gets between Anne Marie and her board. Living in a beach shack with three roommates, she is up before dawn every morning to conquer the waves and count the days until the Pipe Masters competition. Having transplanted herself to Hawaii with no one's blessing but her own, Anne Marie finds all she needs in the adrenaline-charged surf scene - until pro quarterback Matt Tollman comes along...
|Matthew Davis
|Matt Tollman
|Michelle Rodriguez
|Eden
|Sanoe Lake
|Lena
|Mika Boorem
|Penny Chadwick
|Chris Taloa
|Drew
|Kala Alexander
|Kala
