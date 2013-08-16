Blue Exorcist: The Movie

Rin Okumura is raised by a famous exorcist named Father Fujimoto. After an argument between the two, Rin discovers he is the son of the devil. Rin decides to fight his fate by joining the True Cross Academy to become an exorcist and defeat demons. However, when he draws his father's sword a dark power is released.
|Jun Fukuyama
|Yukio Okumura (voice)
|Kana Hanazawa
|Shiemi Moriyama (voice)
|Kazuya Nakai
|Ryuji Suguro (voice)
|Koji Yusa
|Renzo Shima (voice)
|Yūki Kaji
|Konekomaru Miwa (voice)
|Eri Kitamura
|Izumo Kamiki (voice)
