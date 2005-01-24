Blue's Room - It's Hug Day

2005

Hug Day for Blue means a hug-filled Blue's Room play date for you! And join a game of Joe's Clues, too! Hug Day It's a holiday of hugs in Blue's Room! Open your arms to everyone you APPRECIATE in this Hug Day play date filled with dance, heart-art, stories, pretend, and of course, hugs! Joe's Clues You know how to play Blue's Clues, but have you ever played JOE'S CLUES? Come play in a whole new way, and then visit Blue's Room for a game of Polka Dots Puzzles, too! I'm So Happy Blue, Joe and all their friends are celebrating the things that make them happy. Will you help Joe find Blue's Clues to figure out what makes Blue happy? You'll be happy you did! Body Language Make your body say happy! Scared! Angry! Strike lots of poses with Joe and Blue in The Feelings Game, and also play Blue's Clues to figure out which feeling Blue wants to show.