Not Available

Blueberry

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

La Petite Reine

U.S Marshal Mike Donovan has dark memories of the death of his first love. He keeps peace between the Americans and the natives who had temporarily adopted and taken care of him. The evil actions of a white sorcerer lead him to confront the villain in the Sacred Mountains, and, through shamanic rituals conquer his fears and uncover a suppressed memory he would much rather deny.

Cast

Vincent CasselMike Blueberry
Juliette LewisMaria Sullivan
Temuera MorrisonRuni
Ernest BorgnineRolling Star
Djimon HounsouWoodhead
Hugh O'ConorYoung Mike Blueberry

View Full Cast >

Images