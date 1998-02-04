Blues Brothers 2000

Elwood, the now lone "Blues Brother" finally released from prison, is once again enlisted by Sister Mary Stigmata in her latest crusade to raise funds for a children's hospital. Once again hitting the road to re-unite the band and win the big prize at the New Orleans Battle of the Bands, Elwood is pursued cross-country by the cops, led by Cabel the Curtis' son
|Dan Aykroyd
|Elwood Blues
|John Goodman
|Mighty Mack McTeer
|Joe Morton
|Cab Chamberlain
|J. Evan Bonifant
|Buster Blues
|B.B. King
|Malvern Gasperon
|Junior Wells
