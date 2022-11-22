Blues Guitar for Dummies

Not Available

Want to play the blues? Then follow these fun and accessible lessons into the world of blues guitar. Here, you find out how to play blues scales, chords, progressions, licks, and much more. Now you can sound like the masters themselves by discovering the variety of sounds, feels, emotions, and passions behind the blues. The lessons on this DVD are easy to navigate. Plus, you can play alongside your own private instructor Discover how to: Understand the parts of your guitar Tune your guitar Fret and strum properly Play major and minor chords Play the 12th bar blues Play the shuffle and use barre chords Play the blues scales, using bends and vibrato Play popular songs by world-known artists including: Sweet Home Chicago, Sunshine of Your Love, Rumble, and more!