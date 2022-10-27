Bluffmaster!

Not Available

Roy (Abhishek Bachchan) is a professional conman, who has raised his work to the level of an art. The only true thing he has is his love for Simmi (Priyanka Chopra) someone who is so rooted, honest and sincere, that he can't bring himself to tell her the reality of who he is. But when his past catches up with him, she cannot forgive him for the deceit their relationship is built on. He loses her forever. That's when Aditya Srivastav (Riteish Deshmukh) enters the picture. He is the counterpoint to everything that Roy is as frantic as Roy is calm, as dumb as Roy is smart, as messy and untidy as Roy is smooth. They have only one thing in common.Aditya is a conman too. At least he thinks of himself as one. In Roy's book, he's an embarrassment. But one that won't go away!