Two boys from different worlds. Of all possible times, the start of summer vacation is when 10-year-old Jona has to move away from Berlin to the German-Czech border with his mother and new stepfather. He's lonely and angry as he inspects his new surroundings. Across the border, he meets Miro, a 13-year-old Ukrainian boy. Jona is fascinated by the confident but taciturn boy, only slowly discovering the fate that's hidden behind Miro's grown-up façade.