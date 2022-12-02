BMX Nigeria (part 1)

Not Available

BMX street is one of the most frequently evolving sports in the world. Fashions come and go as pro riders flit between the contest scene and their latest video release. In Nigeria, things are a bit different. As it is around the globe, riding bikes can be about breaking down walls and allowing an ever-growing group of riders to connect and feed off each other's inspirations and influences. In this film, Starboy, KK Money and S-King lead us through the streets of Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, to illustrate just what a difference riding bikes has made to their lives and what their hopes are for the history of the sport in their town. BMX on the streets of Lagos seems to be a blend of both old- and new-school influences and looks set to head off in its own unique direction as the riders and scene evolves. We can't wait to see just what the future brings for BMX in Nigeria.