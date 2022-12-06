Not Available

Bob @ 100

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    May 2021 will mark the centenary of the birth of British animator Bob Godfrey. To celebrate, The Bob Godfrey Collection is making a new documentary looking at the life and career of this Oscar & BAFTA legend of British animation. Featuring archive footage, interviews of Bob himself and new contemporary interviews, the documentary will look at all aspects of Bob’s life, from his beginnings as a background artist through to becoming an Oscar winning filmmaker , as well as his career as a Royal Marine Commando.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images