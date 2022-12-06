Not Available

May 2021 will mark the centenary of the birth of British animator Bob Godfrey. To celebrate, The Bob Godfrey Collection is making a new documentary looking at the life and career of this Oscar & BAFTA legend of British animation. Featuring archive footage, interviews of Bob himself and new contemporary interviews, the documentary will look at all aspects of Bob’s life, from his beginnings as a background artist through to becoming an Oscar winning filmmaker , as well as his career as a Royal Marine Commando.