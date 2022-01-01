Mock documentary about an upstart candidate for the U.S. Senate written and directed by actor Tim Robbins. Bob Roberts is a folksinger with a difference: He offers tunes that protest welfare chiselers, liberal whining, and the like. As the filmmakers follow his campaign, Robbins gives needle-sharp insight into the way candidates manipulate the media.
|Tim Robbins
|Bob Roberts
|Giancarlo Esposito
|Bugs Raplin
|Alan Rickman
|Lukas Hart III
|David Strathairn
|Mack Laflin
|James Spader
|Chuck Marlin
|Helen Hunt
|Rose Pondell
View Full Cast >