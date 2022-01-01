1992

Bob Roberts

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 3rd, 1992

Studio

Not Available

Mock documentary about an upstart candidate for the U.S. Senate written and directed by actor Tim Robbins. Bob Roberts is a folksinger with a difference: He offers tunes that protest welfare chiselers, liberal whining, and the like. As the filmmakers follow his campaign, Robbins gives needle-sharp insight into the way candidates manipulate the media.

Cast

Tim RobbinsBob Roberts
Giancarlo EspositoBugs Raplin
Alan RickmanLukas Hart III
David StrathairnMack Laflin
James SpaderChuck Marlin
Helen HuntRose Pondell

View Full Cast >

Images