Body Double

After losing an acting role and his girlfriend, Jake Scully finally catches a break: he gets offered a gig house-sitting in the Hollywood Hills. While peering through the beautiful home's telescope one night, he spies a gorgeous blonde dancing in her window. But when he witnesses the girl's murder, it leads Scully through the netherworld of the adult entertainment industry on a search for answers -- with porn actress Holly Body as his guide.
|Craig Wasson
|Jake Scully
|Melanie Griffith
|Holly Body
|Gregg Henry
|Sam Bouchard
|Deborah Shelton
|Gloria Revelle
|Guy Boyd
|Det. Jim McLean
|Dennis Franz
|Rubin
