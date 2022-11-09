Body of Lies follows CIA operative, Roger Ferris, as he uncovers a lead on a major terrorist leader suspected to be operating out of Jordan. When Ferris devises a plan to infiltrate his network, he must first win the backing of cunning CIA veteran Ed Hoffman and the collegial, but perhaps suspect, head of Jordanian intelligence.
|Leonardo DiCaprio
|Roger Ferris
|Russell Crowe
|Ed Hoffman
|Mark Strong
|Hani
|Ali Suliman
|Omar Sadiki
|Simon McBurney
|Garland
|Michael Gaston
|Holiday
