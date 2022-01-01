Body Snatchers

When Environmental Protection Agency inspector Steve Malone travels to a remote military base in order to check for toxic materials, he brings his family along for the ride. After arriving at the base, his teenage daughter Marti befriends Jean Platt, daughter of the base's commander, General Platt. When people at the base begin acting strangely, Marti becomes convinced that they are slowly being replaced by plant-like aliens.
|Gabrielle Anwar
|Marti Malone
|Terry Kinney
|Steve Malone
|Billy Wirth
|Tim Young
|Christine Elise
|Jenn Platt
|Forest Whitaker
|Major Collins
|Kathleen Doyle
|Mrs. Platt
