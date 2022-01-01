1993

Body Snatchers

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 8th, 1993

Studio

Dorset Productions

When Environmental Protection Agency inspector Steve Malone travels to a remote military base in order to check for toxic materials, he brings his family along for the ride. After arriving at the base, his teenage daughter Marti befriends Jean Platt, daughter of the base's commander, General Platt. When people at the base begin acting strangely, Marti becomes convinced that they are slowly being replaced by plant-like aliens.

Cast

Gabrielle AnwarMarti Malone
Terry KinneySteve Malone
Billy WirthTim Young
Christine EliseJenn Platt
Forest WhitakerMajor Collins
Kathleen DoyleMrs. Platt

View Full Cast >

Images