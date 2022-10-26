Boeing, Boeing

Living in Paris, journalist Bernard has devised a scheme to keep three fiancées: Lufthansa, Air France and British United. Everything works fine as long as they only come home every third day. But when there's a change in their working schedule, they will be able to be home every second day instead. Bernard's carefully structured life is breaking apart
|Tony Curtis
|Bernard Lawrence
|Thelma Ritter
|Bertha
|Christiane Schmidtmer
|Lise Bruner / Lufthansa
|Dany Saval
|Jacqueline Grieux / Air France
|Suzanna Leigh
|Vicky Hawkins / British United
|Lomax Study
|Pierre
