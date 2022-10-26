1965

Boeing, Boeing

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 21st, 1965

Studio

Paramount

Living in Paris, journalist Bernard has devised a scheme to keep three fiancées: Lufthansa, Air France and British United. Everything works fine as long as they only come home every third day. But when there's a change in their working schedule, they will be able to be home every second day instead. Bernard's carefully structured life is breaking apart

Cast

Tony CurtisBernard Lawrence
Thelma RitterBertha
Christiane SchmidtmerLise Bruner / Lufthansa
Dany SavalJacqueline Grieux / Air France
Suzanna LeighVicky Hawkins / British United
Lomax StudyPierre

