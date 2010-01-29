Bold & Fresh Tour 2010

2010

It's Bold! It's Fresh! It's Bill O'Reilly and Glenn Beck on-stage together! For over a year, Bill and Glenn have been bringing their unique perspective on current events to cities nationwide. Now, you can have the energy and excitement of their Bold/Fresh live event in your home entertainment collection! Mixing the commentary of their primetime news programs with the energy and unpredictability of a professional wrestling match, the DVD features over two hours of footage from their sold out show in Tampa, FL. Not only do you get the views and opinions of Bill and Glenn on stage by themselves, but you get every second of their second half Q&A, a no-holds-barred discussion between Bill and Glenn filled with their trademark humor and insight. While the mainstream media ignores the issues that matter and politicians talk in circles and half-truths, Glenn and Bill give you honest answers - whether you like it or not!