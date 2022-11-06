Bollenti Spiriti

Giovanni is a rich Italian aristocrat. He inherit a castle occupied by the ghost of an ancestor. Part of the inheritance is of a young beautiful blonde tourist, far relative of Giovanni. The two have to pay a ticket to the ghost to be free to own the castle. Guess what?
|Gloria Guida
|Marta Sartori
|Johnny Dorelli
|Giovanni degli Uberti / Guiscardo
|Alessandro Haber
|Advocat Vittorio Cavalletti Spada
|Lia Tanzi
|Nicole
|Adriana Russo
|Chambermaid
|Lory Del Santo
|Lilli, 'La Squillo'
