Bollenti Spiriti

  • Horror
  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Italian International Film

Giovanni is a rich Italian aristocrat. He inherit a castle occupied by the ghost of an ancestor. Part of the inheritance is of a young beautiful blonde tourist, far relative of Giovanni. The two have to pay a ticket to the ghost to be free to own the castle. Guess what?

Cast

Gloria GuidaMarta Sartori
Johnny DorelliGiovanni degli Uberti / Guiscardo
Alessandro HaberAdvocat Vittorio Cavalletti Spada
Lia TanziNicole
Adriana RussoChambermaid
Lory Del SantoLilli, 'La Squillo'

