Not Available

Bollywood and Beyond: A Century of Indian Cinema

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Spring Films

Indian cinema has the largest audience of any art form on the planet. With a population of over a billion, India has recently enjoyed an economic boom and its movie stars are treated like deities. Today their fame stretches across the diaspora, in what has become a truly global industry. As Indian cinema celebrates its centenary, Sanjeev Bhaskar travels across the subcontinent to get under the skin of the Indian movie business as never before. From young hopefuls in the slums of Mumbai to superstars like Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan, he meets the stars of the silver screen and the people behind the scenes - legendary producers, directors, musicians and choreographers - exploring the stories behind some of the greatest films ever made.

Cast

Sanjeev BhaskarPresenter
Javed AkhtarHimself
Shabana AzmiHerself
Asha BhosleHerself
Anupama ChopraHerself
Vidhu Vinod ChopraHimself

