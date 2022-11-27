Bolshoi Ballet: La Bayadere

Not Available

The must-see theatrical event La Bayadere comes to cinemas across the U.S., captured live the same day from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. The temple dancer Nikiya and the warrior Solor fall deeply in love, igniting heated passions and murderous intrigues when the Rajah and his daughter Gamzatti discover their forbidden love. La Bayadere is one of the greatest works in classical ballet history – a story of love, death and vengeful judgment, set in India. Dazzling sets and costumes, with one of the most iconic scenes in ballet, the “Kingdom of the Shades,” illuminate the tragic tale of the temple dancer Nikiya’s doomed love for the warrior Solor, and their ultimate redemption.