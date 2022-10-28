Bombardier

A documentary/drama about the training of bombardiers during WWII. Major Chick Davis proves to the U.S. Army the superiority of high altitude precision bombing, and establishes a school for bombardiers. Training is followed in semi-documentary style, with personal dramas in subplots. The climax is a spectacular, if somewhat jingoistic, battle sequence.
|Randolph Scott
|Capt. Buck Oliver
|Anne Shirley
|Burton Hughes
|Eddie Albert
|Tom Hughes
|Walter Reed
|Jim Carter
|Robert Ryan
|Joe Connors
|Barton MacLane
|Sgt. Archie Dixon
