Bon Iver Live From Radio City

On the third night of a four-night stint at Radio City Music Hall, Bon Iver sauntered on stage in front of an almost sold out crowd, with frontman Justin Vernon only exclaiming a quick, “Cool!” before bursting into “Perth,” the first track of what would be a mind-blowing set. The eight-piece band, comprising strings, horns, keys and auxiliary percussion among others, played through all of its most recent album, Bon Iver, a couple of tracks from the Blood Bank EP and only one For Emma, Forever Ago track in the main set (“Creature Fear”).