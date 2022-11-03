Bon Jovi: One Last Wild Night

Not Available

In the course of the flourishing US hard rock scenery of the mid 80s Bon Jovi became one of the biggest rock groups of the western world. Due to their mass and radio compatible stadium rock the band succeeded to remain successful in the new century and did that to the highest level. In May 2001 the album "One Wild Night: Live 1985 - 2001" was released. The "One Wild Night" - tour existed of 54 shows in 15 countries in front of more than 1.9 Million fans. For the final they played two home concerts in the "Giants Stadium", New Jersey. One Wild Night -- Raise Your Hands -- You Give Love A Bad Name -- Born To Be My Baby -- Livin' On A Prayer -- Bed Of Roses -- Blaze Of Glory -- Wild In The Streets -- It's My Life -- Keep The Faith -- Wanted Dead Or Alive -- Lay Your Hands On Me -- Bad Medicine -- Shout