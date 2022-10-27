1979

Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown (and Don't Come Back!)

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 31st, 1979

Studio

Lee Mendelson Film Productions

Charlie Brown, Linus, Peppermint Patty and Marcie travel to France as foreign exchange students. Also along is Snoopy and Woodstock. While everyone is excited about the opportunity to travel to a foreign country, Charlie is disturbed by a letter he receives from a mysterious girl from France who invites him as a her guest only to find that he does not seem welcomed to her Chateau.

Cast

Laura PlantingPatricia "Peppermint Patty" Reichardt (voice)
Casey CarlsonMarcie (voice)
Daniel AndersonLinus van Pelt (voice)
Annalisa BortolinSally Brown
Scott BeachWaiter / Baron / Driver / Tennis Announcer / English Voice / American Male (voice)
Debbie MullerStewardess (voice)

