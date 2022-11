Not Available

The Okura family has 650 years of history as performers of Japan's traditional stage art, Kyogen. One winter, Motonari Okura and his son, Yasunari, head off to undertake training in an isolated mountain resort. Motonari is determined to get Yasunari accustomed to the strict regime which includes rehearsing and cleaning. Yasunari is hurt by his father's severe attitude and almost gives up on training. One day, they are visited by an old friend and his granddaughter, Sakiko.