Live At La Cigalé, Paris, France 1 Intro 2 Holding Out For A Hero 3 All I Need Is Love 4 Driving Me Crazy 5 Crying In Berlin 6 Celebrate Featuring – Normandy Highland Pipe Band Featuring – Normandy Highland Pipe Band 7 Hold Out Your Heart 8 Run Run Run 9 Louise 10 Interloud (Holding Out For A Hero Theme) 11 Lost In France 12 Bonnie's Birthday Celebration 13 Total Eclipse Of The Heart 14 Bonnie Introduces The Band 15 It's A Heartache