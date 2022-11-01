Bonobo Live at Koko

Not Available

1. Days To Come 2. Nothing Owed 3. Ketto 4. Dismantling Frank 5. Walking in The Sky 6. Noctuary 7. The Plug 8. Flutter 9. Nightlite 10. Transmission94 11. Between The Lines 12. On Your Marks UK PAL/Region 0 DVD. A full live set from the Brighton based DJ cum musician cum producer accompanied by a full band and filmed live at London's Koko. Trip hop wizard Bonobo takes to the stage of London's historic Koko nightclub for an evening of laid back tunes and chilled out grooves. Bonobo's typically downtempo sound is perfectly captured in this full live set. Ninja Tune. 2009. * Please note you will need a multi-format DVD player to view.