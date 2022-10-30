Booked Out

Not Available

Ailidh (Mirren Burke) has two loves in this world: spying on her neighbours and writing graphic novels. The arrival of Jacob (Rollo Weeks - Girl with a Pearl Earring), inspires Ailidh and she soon begins conjuring up increasingly elaborate plans to bump into him. Upstairs, Mrs Nicholls (Sylvia Syms - The Queen) provides Ailidh with a perfect opportunity and she soon has Jacob teaching Mrs Nicholls dead husband French. Unfortunately, Ailidh's romantic endeavours are disrupted when she realises she isn't the only girl in Jacob's life. Featuring compelling performances from an exceptional cast of actors, the debut feature from Bryan O'Neil is a funny, unique and heart-warming story of love, life and moving on.