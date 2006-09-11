Boom Boom Sabotage

Tony Hawk's Boom Boom HuckJam arrives in the town of Lincolville and bumps a crummy circus. The evil circus ringleader, Grimley, exacts his revenge by kidnapping Tony and jacking the HuckJam. Tony's only hope is a bunch of local skater punks.
|Noel Callahan
|Sage
|Michael Dobson
|Grimley / Worker / Homey Clown
|Michael Donovan
|TV Narrator / Commercial VO
|Aidan Drummond
|Jesse
|Brian Drummond
|Hamshank / Chopper Chuck / DJ / Mimic
|Mackenzie Gray
|Marshall / Boris / Stilt Walker / Floor Worker
View Full Cast >