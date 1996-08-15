1996

Bordello of Blood

  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 15th, 1996

Studio

Universal Pictures

Private eye Rafe Guttman (Dennis Miller) is hired by repressed, born-again Katherine (Erika Eleniak) to find her missing bad-boy brother. The trail leads him to a whorehouse run by a thousand-year-old vampire (Angie Everhart) and secretly backed by Katherine's boss, televangelist Jimmy Current (Chris Sarandon).

Cast

Erika EleniakKatherine Verdoux
Angie EverhartLillith
Corey FeldmanCaleb Verdoux
Whoopi GoldbergHospital Patient (uncredited)
John KassirCrypt Keeper (voice)
Chris SarandonReverend Current

View Full Cast >

Images