Bordello of Blood

Private eye Rafe Guttman (Dennis Miller) is hired by repressed, born-again Katherine (Erika Eleniak) to find her missing bad-boy brother. The trail leads him to a whorehouse run by a thousand-year-old vampire (Angie Everhart) and secretly backed by Katherine's boss, televangelist Jimmy Current (Chris Sarandon).
|Erika Eleniak
|Katherine Verdoux
|Angie Everhart
|Lillith
|Corey Feldman
|Caleb Verdoux
|Whoopi Goldberg
|Hospital Patient (uncredited)
|John Kassir
|Crypt Keeper (voice)
|Chris Sarandon
|Reverend Current
