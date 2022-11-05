Not Available

Bored Hatamoto – Riddle of The Assassin's Group

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The epic tales of Saotome Mondonosuke, the ”Bored Hatamoto” were told in over 25 films. As a hatamoto (bannerman, or direct retainer of the shogun) Mondonosuke has a crescent scar on his forehead, which is a license to go above the law in order to protect the shogunate. In this exciting entry in the series, a vicious plot using ninja to curse the shogun leads to a showdown with the Owari clan, one of the 3 branch families of the Tokugawa. Will Mondonosuke be able to discover who is behind the conspiracy in time to save His Excellency from a hideous death? Starring the great Ichikawa Utaemon in his signature role, this film is a high point in the long-running series.

    Cast

    		Utaemon IchikawaSaotome Mondonosuke
    		Kotaro Satomi
    		Sô Yamamura

    View Full Cast >

    Images